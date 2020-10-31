Aligarh Police Book AMU Student Farhan Zuberi For 'beheading' Jibe At Anti-Macron Protest

Cracking down on hate speech, Aligarh police on Saturday, booked Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student Farhan Zuberi for 'making threats to life and property' in his speech against a French cartoon of Prophet Muhammad. Zuberi, the head of AMU Students' Union was caught on tape giving an open threat to behead 'anyone who disrespects Prophet Mohammad', while protesting against French President Emmanuel Macron. Zuberi- who is also an AIMIM leader- has now been booked under section 506, 153 of the Indian penal code - for criminal intimidation. AIMIM has distanced itself from his comments.

At around 4 pm on 29 Oct, a local student leader named Farhan Zuberi was leading a protest march against a French cartoon of Prophet Muhammad. In relation to that, threats to life & property were made in a speech. A case registered against Farhan: Abhishek, Addl SP (City) Aligarh pic.twitter.com/oXGbSa5jPG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2020

On Thursday, Zuberi led a protest march at AMU against the French President for backing the controversial cartoon of Prophet Mohammed, maintaining it was 'freedom of expression'. Students shouted slogans against Macron and burnt his posters and called for a boycott of French products. Zuberi lashed out at Macron saying 'he will behead anyone who disrespects Prophet Muhammad', to loud responses of support.

"If anyone speaks against Prophet Muhammad, I will behead that person," he said, to loud responses 'absolutely'. He added, "If someone does something against the reason why we are on this planet, we will not tolerate. French President says 'the cartoon on the building is freedom of expression'".The threat comes amid growing anti-France sentiments across Muslim communities around the world after President Macron launched a crackdown against radical Islam following the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty, by a Russian Islamist in Paris. Paty's killer- 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov, was shot dead by police shortly after the attack.

Slamming Zurberi's statement, UP Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi said that such statements were an insult to the prophet as it portrayed 'terrorist ideology'. "Throughout the country, such Muslims are engaged in insulting Prophet Muhammad with their Terrorist ideology. The way you present your behaviour, the world will connect it with Prophet Muhammad. If you threaten to behead, people will think that this is what Prophet Muhammad has taught you. This is what Islam has taught (you)," said Rizvi.

Why is Macron being targeted?

Macron had defended the Charlie Hebdo magazine and spoken in favour of caricatures, drawing widespread criticism from Muslim majority nations, even before Payty's killing. After the killing, he said that Paty was killed, "because he embodied the Republic which comes alive every day in classrooms, the freedom that is conveyed and perpetuated in schools. Samuel Paty was killed because Islamists want our future and because they know that with quiet heroes like him, they will never have it."

He had opined that the right to free speech included the "right to blasphemy", and pledged to fight against “Islamic separatism” in France. Macron maintained, “We will continue, we will defend the freedom that you taught so well and we will bring secularism... “we will not give up cartoons, drawings, even if others back down”. Paty has been posthumously awarded the Légion d’honneur, France’s highest honour as seven people have been charged for his killing.