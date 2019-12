Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhari claimed that violent clashes during the protests erupted after rumours of a girl student's death because of police atrocities started making rounds. The mob then started stone-pelting the police. SSP said that the mob was not protesting against CAA or NRC as not even a single person carried placards or posters, they all had stones in their hands. While commenting on the tear-gas shelling, SSP Akash said that the police had to do it in self-defence.