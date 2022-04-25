All 16 Shiv Sena Workers Arrested For Creating Ruckus Outside Rana Couple's Home Get Bail

Even as Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana remain behind the bars, all 16 Shiv Sena workers arrested for creating ruckus at their Khar residence on April 23 were released on bail. As per sources, the Mumbai Police is still investigating the case and trying to identify more Sena workers who need to be taken into custody. Registered on the complaint of Khar Police Station Sub-Inspector Rahul Deshmukh, the FIR states that around 600-700 unknown workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party gathered in front of the building where the Rana couple lives.

They were protesting against their decision to chant the Hanuman Chalisa in front of the Maharashtra CM's 'Matoshree' residence. According to the police, these party workers pushed aside the barricades, rushed toward the building and used abusive and intimidatory language. The FIR added that they didn't heed the police's command to disperse from the spot thus creating a law and order situation. Moreover, it mentioned that the people living in this area faced inconvenience. Hence, the Sena workers were booked for unlawful assembly, violating the restrictions imposed by the police and creating tension.

#BREAKING | Hanuman Chalisa row: All 16 Shiv Sainiks, who were arrested at Khar police station yesterday, have been released on bailhttps://t.co/BtM2UlmJuj pic.twitter.com/YjUwISWJr7 — Republic (@republic) April 25, 2022

The arrest of Navneet Rana & Ravi Rana

The controversy over loudspeakers was ignited by MNS president Raj Thackeray during his massive rally in Thane on April 12. On this occasion, he asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which he warned MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Even as the state government announced that it will call an all-party meeting to take a final decision in this regard, the situation took a fresh turn after the Rana couple decided to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree on April 23.

Amid vociferous protests from Shiv Sena workers and the police issuing them a notice asking them to not disrupt the law and order situation, they called off their plan citing PM Modi's visit to Mumbai on Sunday evening. However, they were still taken to the Khar Police Station and taken into custody. A day earlier, they were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Though they applied for bail, the holiday bench of the Bandra court asked the police to file its response on April 27 whereas the hearing on this application will take place on April 29.

Meanwhile, the accused's lawyer Rizwan Merchant described the police case as "bogus" and revealed that a second FIR had been filed against his clients in order to arrest them again in the scenario of them getting bail. He also contended that Gharat had "miserably failed" to point out any utterance by his clients which amounted to showing disaffection towards the state government even as sedition charges have been invoked against them. Meanwhile, the Rana couple has moved the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of the FIRs against them.