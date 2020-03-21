All 4 Students 'missing' From Varsity’s Isolation Facility Traced By J&K Police

Four Ph.D. students from Kashmir, who had reportedly absconded from the isolation facility at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have been traced by Jammu and Kashmir Police. Four research students, hailing from the North and South Kashmir, who had escaped from the university’s isolation center, have been traced and doctors would decide the course of preventive procedure regarding these scholars.

All four Ph.D. scholars of Aligarh Muslim University, who belong to the Valley, (2 from Baramulla, 01 from Sopore and 01 from Anantnag), had escaped from the quarantine ward in that Uttar Pradesh city on March 18, the current month.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom, said,

“The two youth from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district were timely traced by us. Boys were located from their residences. In fact, we immediately brought issue into the notice of Block Medical Office for further action,” the authorities.

Meanwhile, SSP Sopore, Javid Iqbal also confirmed that the boy from the Warpora area of Sopore was traced by his team.

“Infact boy was already put under self-isolation by his parents but we got case into the notice of medical team for further course of action,” said he adding “doctors would decide the course of preventive procedure,” said SSP Javid Iqbal.

Anantnag administration too confirmed that the scholar from Sirgufwara area was traced by them and was immediately taken away for a medical procedure. Officials sources said they were trying to trace out individuals with whom they might have come into contact through their journey from Aligarh to Kashmir. Under the protocol, those returning from the COVID-19, affected places have to complete the quarantine period. But by fleeing the isolation facility without informing could invite action for violation of the protocol.

Meanwhile, the authorities today once again imposed strict restrictions across the valley to stop the spread of COVID-19. Police and paramilitary forces blocked the roads with razor wire and armoured vehicles. Only the vehicles carrying people from essential service departments particularly health facilities are being allowed. Shops, petrol pumps, and other business establishments are shut in most parts of the valley, while public transport is also suspended.

