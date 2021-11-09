'All Done Under Param Bir Singh,' Says CID As 2 Extortion Accused Sent To 7-day Custody

"Everything was done under the sky of Param Bir Singh," Public Prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap argued as police Inspector Nandakumar Gopale and Inspector Asha Korke were produced before the Mumbai Court on Tuesday. In the first arrest in the extortion case against Param Bir Singh, the CID on Monday had arrested Inspector Nandakumar Gopale and Inspector Asha Korke.

During the hearing for their custody, Public Prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap asserted that while Param Bir Singh and Sanjay Punamiya were the masterminds, Inspector Nandakumar Gopale and Inspector Asha Kork were also active in the extortion racket being run in Mumbai. Jagtap, taking the case of complainant Shyamsunder Agrawal, said, "Asha Korke and Nandkumar Gopale went to Mira Bhayander, and met Shyamsunder Agrawal's brother Sharad Agrawal saying if they wanted to evade the arrest of Shyam Sunder, ransom needed to be paid. Where after, money was paid by Sharad Agrawal."

Nandkumar Gopale & Asha Korke remanded to 7-day CID custody

Replying to Public Prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap's claims, Asha Korke’s lawyer said."When I went to conduct a panchnama of a complainant, it was video recorded by an officer present there. There was no chance of doing wrongs during the probe but after five months, state CID comes to arrest me overnight and says they want to enquire on the money."

"Initially, Marine Drive was investigating the extortion case, and later the case was transferred to CID. There is not a single evidence against me but still, I have cooperated more than anyone," Asha Korke's lawyer added.

In line with Asha Korke’s lawyer, Nandakumar's lawyer said, "I am a police inspector, how can a Police Inspector level officer call the CP and talk about 50 lakhs of extortion." The lawyer added, "I have not received any money nor there are any photos as evidence."

After hearing all sides, the Court remanded Nandkumar Gopale & Asha Korke to 7-day CID custody. The duo will stay in custody till November 16. They were arrested in relation to a complaint that was filed by one Shyamsunder Agrawal who levelled Rs 15 crore extortion charges against the group of people. All have been charged under IPC Sections 387, 388, 389, 403, 409,420,423,464,465,467,468,471,120b, 166,167,177,181,193,195,203,211,209,210,209,210,347,111,113,110.

'Master' Param Bir Singh missing

After invoking a case of extortion against the Maharashtra government, Param Bir Singh went 'missing'. On October 23, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray admitted that the former Mumbai Police Commissioner had indeed gone 'missing'. In a hearing before the Bombay High Court, the MVA government confirmed that his whereabouts were not known to them and they had lost all contact with him.

It is pertinent to mention here that Param Bir Singh has been named in five FIRs in connection to extortion cases, including by two bookies who accused Singh of extortion and falsely implicating them in cricket betting cases. Singh has already been accused by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge of stopping the probe on collusion between builders and officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to dupe the State government of Rs 124 crore.

The Maharashtra government on March 30 constituted the Chandiwal Commission to probe the former Mumbai top cop's 'extortion' charges. Notably, despite being booked in 5 FIRs and having 2 Non-Bailable warrants issued against him, Param Bir Singh is absconding and his whereabouts are currently unknown.