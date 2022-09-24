All India Bar Association Asks Centre To Ban PFI; Makes 7 Demands To HM Amit Shah

The All India Bar Association (AIBA) on Friday called upon the Union government to immediately ban PFI and ensure that all its leaders and activists are convicted. This came a day after the ED, NIA and state police conducted raids at 93 locations in 15 states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur. These searches were conducted at the houses and offices of the top PFI leaders and members in connection with 5 cases registered by the NIA.

AIBA chairman Dr. Adish Aggarwala said, "This is the right time to ban PFI. Nobody should be allowed to be involved in activities directed against the integrity and sovereignty of India. It is clear that the PFI, its leaders and members were involved in violent protests in different parts of the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, forced conversions, the radicalization of Muslim youths, money laundering and links with banned groups. I have written a letter to Honourable Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard."

"The Centre should also set up special courts to exclusively try PFI-related cases, treating them as terrorism-related cases. The Centre should approach the Supreme Court to prohibit the courts below from entertaining any case relating to the PFI," the senior advocate added. Apart from seeking a ban, AIBA also put up demands such as more arrests, quick filing of chargesheet and none of the top PFI leaders should get bail.

The nationwide crackdown on the Popular Front of India was codenamed 'Operation Octopus'. As per sources, it took months of planning and coordination as multiple agencies including the NIA, ED, IB, CRPF and 15 state agencies were involved. While a multi-agency control room was set up in Delhi, thousands of security personnel were involved in this operation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah provided overall guidance whereas National Security Advisor Ajit Doval supervised the crackdown.

The searches were based on the inputs and evidence that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in the funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training and radicalising people to join banned organizations. During the raids, incriminating documents, cash, sharp-edged weapons and a large number of digital devices were seized. A total of 45 PFI members including 19 from Kerala, 11 from Tamil Nadu, 7 from Karnataka, 4 from Andhra Pradesh, 2 from Rajasthan, and one each from UP and Telangana were arrested.