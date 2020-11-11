'All Individuals Given The Right': Lawyers Call Out Attempt To Question Arnab's SC Listing

Arguing against Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Dushyant Dave's letter opposing urgent listing of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's bail plea, senior advocate Swapnil Kothari has highlighted that no person in the country shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty. The senior advocate asserted that all individuals are given 'blanket right' to knock on the top court's door when needed. On the other hand, calling out the 'motivated letter', advocate Hitesh Jain has stated that the move 'undermines the judiciary.'

Claiming an attempt by Dave in the past to get an urgent listing for his client, Kothari said, "Dushyant Dave was very successful in getting Romila Thapar's case listed. So he should not have any problem with Arnab doing so. Lawyers live with these things every day, sometimes it gets listed sometimes it doesn't. No person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty. All individuals are given this blanket right by the Indian constitution."

'It is a motivated letter'

Similarly, advocate Hitesh Jain didn't agree with the SCBA President for his question over the top court's decision to hear Arnab's plea on Wednesday morning.

"As far as an individual's liberty is concerned, the Constitution places it at the highest pedestal. I'm surprised Mr Dave has penned such a letter, clearly, it's a motivated letter and its time is questionable. A 5-year practising lawyer can write such a letter but we can't expect it from Dushyant Dave, it undermines the judiciary. In last few years we've seen a number of attempts to browbeat and undermine the judiciary and what we've seen is another such attempt," said Hitesh Jain.

Attempt to scuttle Arnab's plea

Protesting against the Supreme Court's decision to list Arnab's plea on Wednesday, SCBA President Dushyant Dave wrote the Secretary-General of the Supreme Court on Tuesday evening. The letter comes just as a vacation bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indira Banerjee decided the consider the petition before it on Wednesday morning. While claiming that he did not want to interfere with Arnab's right to move the Supreme Court, he accused the top court of selectively listing matters for the last 8 months.

