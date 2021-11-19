Last Updated:

Allahabad HC Asserts 'Uniform Civil Code Is Mandatorily Required'; Asks Centre To Act

On Thursday, the Allahabad High Court emphasised that the Uniform Civil Code is mandatorily required and asked the Centre to take steps to implement it.

In a key development on Thursday, the Allahabad High Court stressed that the Uniform Civil Code is mandatorily required and asked the Centre to take steps to implement it.  The single-judge bench of Justice Suneet Kumar was hearing a batch of 17 petitions pertaining to protection sought by interfaith couples. In all these pleas, one of the parties to the marriage converted to the religion of his/her partner and thus, they apprehended a threat to their life, liberty and wellbeing.

While allowing the pleas, Justice Kumar observed that UCC cannot be made "purely voluntary" owing to fear expressed by members of the minority community. Referring to a Supreme Court verdict, he asked the Centre to constitute a committee for implementing Article 44 of the Constitution. A part of the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution, Article 44 reads, "The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India".

Justice Suneet Kumar observed, "The piecemeal attempts of Courts to bridge the gap between personal laws cannot take the place of a common civil code. Justice to all is a far more satisfactory way of dispensing justice than justice from case to case. The Court has its limitations and cannot embark the activist role of providing a civil code. The Parliament has to step in and initiate the process of enacting the UCC by appointing a committee, and/or, making a reference to the Law Commission." 

"A common civil code will help the cause of national integration by removing disparate loyalties to laws which have conflicting ideologies. No community is likely to bell the cat by making gratuitous concessions on this issue. It is the State which is charged with the duty of securing a uniform civil code for the citizens of the country and, unquestionably, it has the legislative competence to do so," he elaborated. 

Here are the directions of the Allahabad HC:

  • The State and the private respondents are restrained from interfering with the life, liberty and privacy of the petitioners to live as man and woman
  • The police authorities of the respective districts shall ensure the safety of the petitioners and provide protection to them if demanded or needed
  • The Marriage Registrar/Officer of respective districts are directed to forthwith register the marriage of the petitioners, without, insisting/awaiting approval of the competent district authority with regard to the conversion of faith
  • It will be open to the aggrieved party, in the event of fraud and misrepresentation, to take recourse of law, both – criminal and civil, including, annulment of marriage before the competent forum
  • The Government of India to consider the constitution of a Committee/Commission for implementing the mandate of Article 44, as directed by the Supreme Court
  • The State Government to issue appropriate Government Order to the Marriage Registrar/Officer, District Authority, to comply and implement this order
