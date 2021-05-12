Allahabad HC Directs Centre To Present Plan On Vaccinating Physically Challenged Persons

In a key development, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to place on record how it proposes to inoculate physically challenged persons. A division bench of Justices Ajit Kumar and Siddhartha Verma was hearing a suo moto petition on the inhuman condition at quarantine centres and for providing better treatment to COVID-19. Refusing to accept the explanation for not catering to the aforesaid category, it also asked the Uttar Pradesh and the Union government to present a plan to vaccinate labourers and villages aged between 18-45 who are not able to register online for inoculation.

Moreover, the HC ordered the constitution of a three-member Pandemic Public Grievance Committee in each district that would include the Chief Judicial Magistrate or a judicial officer of similar rank, professor of a medical college and an administrative officer of the rank of Additional District Magistrate. The order added, "This three-member Pandemic Public Grievance Committee shall come into existence within 48 hours of passing of this order and necessary directives to this effect shall be issued by the Chief Secretary (Home), U.P. to all the District Magistrates. Similarly in rural areas complaint can be made directly to SDM of concerned Tehsil who shall transmit the same to Pandemic Public Grievance Committee".

This panel will also look into viral news regarding COVID-19 related grievances. Moreover, it ordered the UP government to form a committee to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the treatment administered to late Justice VK Srivastava and submit the report within two weeks. The matter was adjourned till 11 am on May 17. At present, there are 2,16,057 active novel coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh while 13,13,112 patients have been discharged and 16,043 deaths have been reported.

Here is another directive by HC:

The state government has to submit the following details of the districts of Bahraich, Barabanki, Bijnor, Jaunpur and Shravast from March 31, 2021, to till date:

1. Number of city population

2. Number of level-1 and level-3 hospitals with details of beds

3. Number of doctors, anaesthetists in level-2 level-3 hospital

4. Medical and paramedical staffs

5. Number of BiPAP machines and High Flow Nasal Cannula Masks

6. Number of rural population tehsil-wise

7. Number of community health centres

8. Availability of beds in community health centres

9. Number of life-saving gadgets like High Flow Nasal Cannula Masks, BiPAP Machines

10. Number of oxygen concentrators with capacity details in community health centres

11. Number of medical and para-medical staffs.

12. The testing done in these places (urban and rural) and laboratory from where the testing is being performed.