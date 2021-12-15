Allahabad HC directs police to ensure rescue, production of minor girl kept in illegal confinement

Lucknow, Dec 14 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday directed the police to take necessary action to rescue a minor girl being kept in illegal confinement by two youths from a different community and produce her before it on December 23.

Expressing anguish over the police's response in the matter, Justice Vikas Kunvar Srivastav of the Lucknow bench of the high court passed the order on a habeas corpus petition moved by the girl's mother, Seema Mishra.

The petitioner alleged that Waris and Fareed have kidnapped her 15-year-old daughter and kept her in illegal confinement.

An FIR was lodged in this connection at Para police station in Lucknow, but till date she has not been set free.

In the previous hearing on the case on November 27, the high court had directed the Para police station SHO to appear before it along with the minor girl.

As the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, a sub-inspector appeared in the court instead of the SHO and tried to convince the bench that the police were making efforts to trace the girl and Waris, but they were not traceable.

"It seems that tracing of Waris with the minor detenue is beyond the capacity of SHO, Para or he is not interested in making compliance with the (previous) order," the judge said and directed the Director General of Police and the Commissioner of Police of Lucknow to ensure recovery of the minor girl and her production in the court on December 23. PTI CORR ABN SMN SMN

