Allahabad HC Dubs Oxygen Shortage Deaths As 'genocide'; Questions Treatment Given To Judge

Coming down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh government, the Allahabad HC on Tuesday dubbed the death of COVID-19 patients due to oxygen shortage as "genocide". The division bench of Justices Ajit Kumar and Siddhartha Varma was hearing a plea on the inhuman conditions at quarantine centers and providing better treatment to COVID-19 patients. Citing news items alleging the death of patients at hospitals in Lucknow and Meerut owing to a deficit in oxygen supply, it noted that this was contradictory to the state government's assertion that there is sufficient O2 supply.

The District Magistrates of Lucknow and Meerut were asked to inquire into the news items within 48 hours and submit their reports on the next day of the hearing- i.e May 7. In paragraph 15 of the order, the HC said, "We are at pain in observing that death of Covid patients just for non supplying of oxygen to the hospitals is a criminal act and not less than a genocide by those who have been entrusted the task to ensure continuous procurement and supply chain of the liquid medical oxygen. How can we let our people die in this way when science is so advanced that even heart transplantation and brain surgery are taking place these days".

HC weighs in on treatment given to Justice Srivastava

During the hearing, the bench also raised questions about the treatment given to Justice VK Srivastava who succumbed to COVID-19 on April 28. It directed Additional Advocate, General Manish Goyal, to file an affidavit on why he was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences on the morning of April 23 itself instead of waiting till evening when his condition deteriorated. While appreciating the UP government for imposing full day and night curfew, it agreed with senior advocate Amrendra Nath Singh's comment that the current situation could have been avoided had the lockdown been imposed two weeks back. Currently, there are 2,85,832 active novel coronavirus cases in UP while 10,43,134 patients have been discharged and 13,447 deaths have been reported.