Allahabad HC Stays Archaeological Survey At Gyanvapi Mosque Premises, Cites Plea Pendency

On Thursday, the Allahabad High Court stayed an Uttar Pradesh court's order directing an archaeological survey at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque premises in Varanasi. A single-judge bench of Justice Prakash Padia was hearing the appeals filed by the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi. He highlighted that Civil Judge Ashutosh Tewari had passed the order notwithstanding the pendency of the pleas regarding the maintainability of the title dispute before the HC.

Justice Prakash Padia observed, "In the opinion of the Court, the Court below should wait for the verdict in the petitions pending before this Court and not to proceed further in the matter till the time a judgment is delivered. The judicial courtesy and decorum warranted such discipline which was expected from the Court below but for the unfathomable reasons, neither of the courses were taken. It is to be regretted that the court below departed from this traditional way in the present case and chose to examine the question himself. I have said so with the fond hope that judicial enthusiasm should not obliterate the profound responsibility that is expected from the Court below."

The Varanasi court order

After the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi case, there was a renewed clamour from certain outfits to retrieve the entire Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Temple premises. The Varanasi court's order dated April 8 was based on Vijay Shankar Rastogi's plea who contended that the entire premises belonged to the temple alone. Asserting that the original Kashi Vishwanath Temple was built over 2000 years ago, he claimed that the Gyanvapi Mosque was constructed after the temple was demolished by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669.

The temple was re-constructed by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar in 1780. He also maintained that the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 was not applicable to this suit. Barring for the litigation on the Ayodhya land dispute, this law prohibited courts from entertaining any petition that would alter the status quo of a religious place as existed on August 15, 1947.

Moreover, Rastogi cited the outcome of the Ayodhya land dispute to highlight that the issue can be resolved with the excavation by the Archaeological Survey of India. On the other hand, the Sunni Central Waqf Board had pleaded that the situation as it was on August 15, 1947, should continue. However, Civil Judge Ashutosh Tewari directed a 5-member ASI team to study the entire premises, the cost of which will be borne by the Uttar Pradesh government.