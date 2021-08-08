Allahabad High Court Denies Bail To Person Accused Of Rape, Coercing Religious Conversion

Amid the Uttar Pradesh government's anti-Love Jihad push, the Allahabad High Court denied bail to an accused of rape and coercion for religious conversion. The single-judge bench of Justice Ajit Singh was hearing a plea filed by Abdul Rahman seeking bail during the pendency of the trial. Along with co-accused Kalim, he has been booked under Sections 452,376 and 120-B of IPC, Sections 3/4 and 17/18 POCSO Act, Section 3/5(1) of the U.P. Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and 66E of the IT Act.

As per the FIR registered at the Kotwali Police Station, Rahman entered the house of the complainant and allegedly raped his minor daughter when she was alone in the house. When the complainant asked the accused's father to delete a video clip of his daughter, the latter agreed to do so only if the entire family changes their religion. Languishing in jail since January 26, the accused asserted that he has no criminal history and will cooperate with the investigation even if he is released on bail.

On the other hand, the Additional Government Advocate vehemently opposed this plea, submitting that the police had taken possession of the video clip made of the victim. Justice Singh ruled, "After considering the facts and circumstances of the case and considering the seriousness of the matter and minor daughter was raped and entire family was asked to convert their religion, without expressing any opinion on the merits of this case, this court does not deems it fit to release the applicant on bail. Accordingly, the bail application is rejected".

Anti-Love Jihad law

As per some organizations, 'Love Jihad' refers to inter-religious marriages where the woman converts to Islam either by force or guile in order to marry a Muslim man. In 2010, the then Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan had accused PFI and some other organizations of planning to turn the state into a Muslim-majority state by doling out money. Under the aegis of the UP's anti-Love Jihad law, an individual who forcefully marries a girl for the sheer purpose of converting her religion can face punishment up to 10 years in jail apart from a hefty fine.

Stricter penalties will apply as far as conversion of minors and women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is concerned. Besides this, mass conversions shall be punishable with a jail term of 3-10 years and a fine of Rs.50,000 on the organizations conducting it. If someone wants to convert to another religion, he/she has to submit an application to the District Magistrate two months in advance.