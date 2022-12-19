Allahabad University Fee Hike Protests Turn Violent; Bikes Torched During Campus Ruckus

Protests over the Allahabad University fee hike turned violent Monday with reports of arson and vandalism coming in from in and around the Arts campus. Bikes were torched, cars damaged and stone pelting ensued after a former student leader was reportedly "manhandled" by security guards.

'Police monitoring the situation...'

Vivekananda Pathak, a former student leader of the university, was trying to enter the campus when his car was stopped by security guards, according to reports. Pathak went on to slap guards and got beaten up, reports say, following which violence erupted on campus.

"The situation is now under control. CP Prayagraj and other officials are present at the spot. Police monitoring the situation," UP ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar informed, speaking to the media.

Allahabad University fee hike in Parliament

The Allahabad University fee hike has been a burning question for some time now, with the issue even reaching the halls of Parliament.

Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi of the Congress recently said, "The Oxford of the East, standing in the scenic hall of which once Kaifi Azmi said, 'Someone should pay the interest, take the responsibility of the revolution that till date is like a loan.' The campus of the same university today is surrounded by police boots."

"The fees of the students have been raised by 400 per cent. The fees for graduation from Rs 975 have been raised to Rs 3,900. For post graduation, the fees have been raised from Rs 1,375 to Rs 4,651. Fees for hostel accommodation have been raised from Rs 15,000 to Rs 45,000."