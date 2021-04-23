'Allegations Made Against Him Unfortunate': Ex-ASG Pinky Anand On Harish Salve's Recusal

As Queen's Counsel and Senior Advocate Harish Salve recused himself as Amicus Curiae in COVID-19 related hearings of the Supreme Court, Former Additional Solicitor General of India for Supreme Court Pinky Anand stated that the allegations levelled against Harish Salve were unfortunate that led him to recuse himself.

"I think it is very unfortunate because Mr. Salve is a very outstanding counsel and has proved his mettle not only in the light of leading cases but also as amicus in several matters of immense public importance. This is a very critical issue and something which merited to be considered by the Supreme Court and was being considered. So Mr. Salve would always have been an asset and always has been an asset as far as law and delivery of justice is concerned in regular as well as these extremely troubled covid times," Pinky Anand said.

"It is unfortunate that allegations were made against him, but ultimately it is Mr. Salve's personal choice considering the circumstances whether he wants to represent as amicus and help in the circumstances that have been outlined," Pinky Anand added.

The matter leading to Harish Salve's recusal

This comes after the Senior advocate and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave on Thursday questioned the Supreme Court over the appointment of Harish Salve as an Amicus Curiae in the COVID-related hearing. Dave, taking to social media, cast aspersion on the Supreme Court taking suo moto cognizance on the distribution of essential supplies and services, including oxygen and drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic, and also on the appointment of Harish Salve as Amicus Curiae in the case.

The SC's suo moto cognizance occurred at a time when several high courts across the country sought answers from the state governments over the deteriorating COVID-19 situation. Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said Dave made remarks without reading the orders of the Supreme Court on taking suo moto cognizance of the COVID-19 situation.

The Apex Court asserted that it did not stop the High Courts from hearing cases on the COVID-19 management in their respective states. “You have imputed motives to us without reading our order,” the Apex Court's bench said to Dave while adding that it is pained that the lobby including Dave is targeting Harish Salve.

Upon Salve's request, CJI SA Bodbe allowed him to recuse himself from being amicus curiae. This development, which senior legal experts calling "unfortunate", comes at a time when India has been reporting over 3 lakh cases every day. It is important to note here that besides SC, many COVID petitions have also been filed in other courts across the country regarding equitable distribution of oxygen, essential medicines and preparation of a national plan to fight the pandemic.