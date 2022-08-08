Alleged ISIS Fundraiser Mohsin Ahmad Sent To NIA Remand Till Aug 16 By Patiala House Court

Mohsin Ahmad, who was arrested from on August 6 for alleged involvement in raising money from ISIS sympathisers in India and sending it abroad in Cryptocurrency form, has been sent to National Investigation Agency's (NIA) custody by the Patiala House Court till August 16. He was arrested during a search operation conducted at his present residence in Japani Gali, Jogabai Extention, Batla House, New Delhi.

The NIA further informed that Ahmad was arrested for his alleged involvement in online and offline activities of ISIS. The case was registered Suo moto on June 25, this year.

NIA Conducts Search and Arrests One Accused in the Activities of ISIS module case (RC-26/2022/NIA/DLI) pic.twitter.com/MGphfbMqTa — NIA India (@NIA_India) August 7, 2022

‘Ahmad, an active member of ISIS’: NIA

"Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in the collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad," said the NIA.

The funds collected by Mohsin Ahmad were sent abroad, to Syria and other countries in the form of cryptocurrency in order to carry out the activities of ISIS, informed the anti-terror agency and said further investigations are on in the case.

The NIA in July, had conducted searches at 13 premises of suspects in six states in connection with activities pertaining to ISIS. The six states where the raids were carried out include Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Specifically, the searches were conducted at Bhopal and Raisen districts in Madhya Pradesh, Deoband in Uttar Pradesh, Arariya district in Bihar, Bhatkal and Tumkur city districts in Karnataka, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Kolhapur, Nanded in Maharashtra.

The case was registered Suo Moto by NIA on June 25 2022, under Sections 153A, and 153B of IPC and Sections 153A, and 153B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 & 40 of UA (P) Act.

Image: ANI