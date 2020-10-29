Alleged NCP Workers Vandalise Office Of Cement Factory Demanding Employment; Caught On Cam

Hooliganism by alleged Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers was caught on camera as they created a ruckus in the office of a cement factory in Maharashtra's Dhule on Tuesday. In a video of the incident that has gone viral, the NCP activists can be seen vandalising the office property, demanding employment from the owners.

The NCP goons shouted slogans and damaged the property over the owners' refusal to employ the people of Nardana and Shidkheda tehsils of Dhule district. A case has been registered against the party workers in Nardana Police Station and an investigation is underway.

BJP MLA, Corporators create ruckus in Pune civic office

In a similar incident reported a few weeks ago, former MLA, four corporators and several workers of the BJP were arrested for allegedly creating ruckus in the Pune Municipal Corporation's water supply department, police said. Former Hadapsar MLA Yogesh Tilekar had called the department in the morning complaining about poor water supply in Yevlewadi-Kondhwa area.

"Tilekar and several others arrived at the office of the water supply department around noon. As per the complaint by the PMC, he threw files around and the people with him damaged chairs, broke window panes etc," said a Swargate police station official.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Maharashtra Police Act and 39 people, including the former MLA, four corporators and workers, have been arrested, he added.

