Alt News Co-founder Muhammed Zubair Sent To Judicial Custody For 14 Days By Sitapur Court

In a key development, Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a court in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh. This was in connection with a case registered at the Khairabad Police Station on June 1 based on Hindu Sher Sena Sitapur district president Bhagwan Sharan's complaint. Sharan complained against Zubair for having called Yati Narasinghanand, Bajrang Muni and Anand Swaroop ‘hate mongers’ in a tweet. He was booked under IPC Section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and Section 67 of the IT Act.

Earlier in the day, his lawyer Colin Gonsalves sought an urgent hearing of his plea in the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court's order refusing to quash the aforesaid FIR. "This relates to Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of Alt News. His job is to fact-check news, and he was doing the role of identifying hate speeches. A look at the FIR shows that there is no crime. We went to Allahabad HC but no relief was granted. Bail is sought on emergency. There are death threats on the internet." Thereafter, the vacation bench stated that the matter can be listed on Friday subject to approval by the CJI.

In the latest update, Alt News Co-Founder Mohammad Zubair has been sent to custody of the Sitapur police. The Judicial Magistrate of Sitapur has granted the Sitapur police in Uttar Pradesh custody of Zubair until July 14. Zubair, who has been accused of allegedly hurting religious sentiments, will be in police custody from 10:00 am on July 8 to July 14.

Mohammed Zubair's arrest

On June 27, Mohammed Zubair was taken into custody by the IFSO (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell. As per co-founder Pratik Sinha, Zubair was summoned by the police in a 2020 case in which he was already granted protection by the Delhi High Court. However, he was informed of Zubair's arrest at around 6.45 pm in another FIR for which no notice was given. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar on June 20.

While monitoring social media, he took cognizance of the fact that a user named Hanuman Bhakt demanded action on a 2018 tweet of Zubair with a picture having the caption 'Before 2014: Honeymoon Hotel. After 2014: Hanuman Hotel'. The FIR noted, "These words and the picture found to be used by Muhammad Zubair against a particular religious community and are highly provocative and more than sufficient to incite a feeling of hatred amongst people which can be detrimental for the maintenance of public tranquillity in the society". Zubair was booked under Sections 153A and 295 of the Indian Penal Code.

Later, the Delhi Police invoked IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) and section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act in this FIR. On July 2, the Patiala House Court rejected his bail petition and sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. Since then, he has been languishing in the Tihar jail.