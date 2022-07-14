Alt News Founder Zubair Sent To Judicial Custody By Hathras Court; Jailed In 5 Cases Now

The legal woes of Mohammed Zubair continued on Thursday as the Alt News co-founder was sent to judicial custody for 14 days yet again, this time by a court in Hathras. This was in connection with two cases registered against him in the district for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh police formed a Special Investigation Team to probe 6 cases lodged against Zubair-- two in Hathras and one each in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar. While the SIT is headed by Inspector General (Prisons) Preetinder Singh, IG Amit Verma will be its member.

Cases against Mohammed Zubair

On June 27, Mohammed Zubair was taken into custody by the IFSO (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell. As per co-founder Pratik Sinha, Zubair was summoned by the police in a 2020 case in which he was already granted protection by the Delhi High Court. However, he was informed of Zubair's arrest at around 6.45 pm in another FIR for which no notice was given. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar on June 20.

While monitoring social media, he took cognizance of the fact that a user named Hanuman Bhakt demanded action on a 2018 tweet of Zubair with a picture having the caption 'Before 2014: Honeymoon Hotel. After 2014: Hanuman Hotel'. The FIR noted, "These words and the picture found to be used by Muhammad Zubair against a particular religious community and are highly provocative and more than sufficient to incite a feeling of hatred amongst people which can be detrimental for the maintenance of public tranquillity in the society". Zubair was booked under Sections 153A and 295 of the Indian Penal Code.

Later, the Delhi Police invoked IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) and section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act in this FIR. On July 2, the Patiala House Court rejected his bail petition and sent him to judicial custody for 14 days after which he was shifted to the Tihar Jail. Two days later, a court in Sitapur also sent him to 14-day judicial custody in an FIR in which he was accused of calling Yati Narasinghanand, Bajrang Muni and Anand Swaroop ‘hate mongers’.