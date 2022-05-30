Alto Car Hijacked By Sidhu Moosewala's Murderers Found Abandoned In Punjab's Moga

In a massive development in the investigations into popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's murder, Republic TV has accessed exclusive pictures of the Alto car that was hijacked by the attackers and used by them to escape after the incident.

Moments after attacking Moosewala, the attackers are said to have snatched the Alto car at gunpoint and used it to flee the crime scene. The white Alto car with the number plate HR 59 7648 was later found abandoned in Punjab's Moga district. The car was pushed by the attackers from the roadside to a field which is downward in order to hide it from passersby. The car was recovered from the adjoining point of the National Highway, and the police are now connecting their investigation to the next district Bhatinda.

The attackers later removed the high-security number plate from the car to avoid arrest. However, the owner of the car shared the number of his car with the police officials and due to high surveillance police were able to track it. The forensic team has arrived on the spot to find out the fingerprints of the assailants. Multiple teams have been formed by the Punjab police and CCTV footages are being scanned in Moga. The District SP and SSP are conducting multiple raids to find out who helped the attackers to flee the site.

The attackers eventually followed Moosewala with their white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio which they later abandoned and used the Alto car to flee the crime area.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

At 5:30 pm on May 29, in Mansa's Jawaharke village, Sidhu Moose Wala was travelling in his own Mahindra Thar vehicle, with two other people -- his friend, and cousin. His vehicle was intercepted from the front by two cars - a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio - and heavy firing took place soon after. In the firing, all three people sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, Moosewala was declared brought dead.

Several hours after the Punjabi singer's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the kiling by issuing a statement on social media. Brar confessed that he, Sachin Bishnoi, and the Lawrence Bishnoi group, were responsible for the killing.

Three shooters identified as Sunny, Anil Lath, and Bholu - all residents of Haryana - have already been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with the murder of Vicky Midhukhera, while, another accused identified as Shaganpreet, who was manager of Sidhu Moosewala was also nominated as accused in the FIR registered regarding the murder of Vicky. Shaganpreet has escaped to Australia and is wanted by the Police.

Meanwhile, the DGP of Punjab directed IG Bathinda range Pradeep Yadav, SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora and SSP Bathinda J Elanchezian to camp in Mansa, while ADGP Law and Order have mobilised the required force to nab the murderers of Sidhu Moosewala. The murder of the 28-year-old Congress leader has triggered a fresh political row over the law and order situation in Punjb.

(Image: @Sidhu_Moosewala/Instagram/Republic)