Alwar Demolition: PIL In Rajasthan HC Against State Govt Over Razing A 300-year-old Temple

In a major development, a PIL has been filed in the Rajasthan High Court on Monday against the demolition of a 300-year-old Lord Shiva temple in the Alwar district, in which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, along with District Collector, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Executive Officer, Municipality, and others have been named the party.

Advocate Amitosh Pareek, who has filed the PIL, said, "The PIL was filed regarding the demolition drive in Rajgarh carried out in an unconstitutional manner in which shops and temples, including the ancient Shiva temple, were demolished by the state government in the name of a master plan."

"By vandalizing the Shiva temple in an unconstitutional way, the sentiments of Hindu society have been hurt and the fundamental rights of innocent people have been violated. Keeping all these things in mind, we have filed public interest litigation," he added.

Alwar demolition

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s government got bulldozers to raze a 300-year-old temple in Rajgarh of Alwar district. Reportedly, sculptures were broken with JCB's claws and a 300-year-old Shivling was broken by the drill. The locals in the area alleged that temples were demolished under the pretext of development.

On the other hand, a video of Congress MLA came to the fore in which Johri Lal Meena is allegedly seen saying that the bulldozer would not work had there been a Congress board in the Rajgarh area of Rajasthan. It is through this alleged video that people are linking the statement of the MLA with the destruction of the temples. It is pertinent to mention here that the BJP's board is presently in the Rajgarh area of Alwar. Several Hindu organizations have filed complaints in the matter.

Additionally, the authorities have also got a bulldozer to run on a cowshed leaving hundreds of cows abandoned. Bulldozers have been used to demolish a cowshed in the region of Kathumar in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Saturday. The administration did not make any provisions to keep the cows after the cowshed was destroyed by bulldozers and hundreds of animals were allowed to be evacuated. Around 400 cows were left behind after the cowshed was demolished.