Alwar Municipal Council chairperson, son held on bribery charges

Jaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) The chairperson of Alwar Municipal Council and her son were on Monday arrested allegedly for taking bribe of Rs 80,000, an Anti-Corruption Bureau spokesperson said.

Accused Beena Gupta and her son Kuldeep Gupta had demanded bribe of Rs 3.50 lakh as a commission for development works done in the area.

The complaint was verified and Kuldeep was arrested red-handed taking bribe of Rs 80,000 and Beena was also subsequently arrested.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on. PTI AG HDA

