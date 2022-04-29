Alwar Temple Demolition: Police Probing Complaint Against Congress Leader Yogesh Mishra

In a recent development in the Alwar temple demolition case, the police officials said that they are probing a complaint filed against Congress' Alwar district president, Yogesh Mishra for allegedly using provocative speeches and instigating the Muslim community in the Alwar area.

After Rajasthan YouthCongress Secretary, Md Shaun Meo filed a complaint against his own party member, Yogesh Mishra, accusing him of giving unconstitutional speeches and provoking people amid the Alwar temple demolition, SHO Rajesh Sharma of Sadar Police Station said that Meo filed a complaint against Mishra. He further added that police are probing the allegation and appropriate actions would be taken.

Yogesh Mishra accuses BJP of influencing people

In an exclusive interview with Republic over the Alwar temple demolition case on Thursday, Congress Alwar district president, Yogesh Mishra accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS of influencing Muslims against him. On Wednesday, Republic reported that a Muslim group in Rajasthan's Alwar filed a complaint against Mishra alleging that the party used the Alwar demolition to 'ruin the atmosphere' in Rajgarh.

On complaints filed by a Muslim Congress worker, Md Shaun Meo against him, Mishra said, "I am a secular person. Those people are influenced by BJP and RSS." He further stated that some people belonging to RSS ideology took a small segment from my 10-minute long speech and made it viral. "I have never said anything that could ignite any riot or hurt any community," he said. Adding further he said, "If anybody was hurt because of my speech, I apologise."

"Let there be an investigation on the complaint," Mishra told Republic. "Some of our people are getting manipulated by the BJP. However, we will talk and resolve the issue. It's our internal matter, no politics should be played," Mishra said. He further added, "A new temple needs to be built in the same location without igniting communal violence."