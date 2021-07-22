Amaravati Land Scam: Andhra Govt Withdraws Plea Against Stay Order From SC; To Move HC

On Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh government withdrew from the Supreme Court its appeal against the HC order which stayed the probe into the Amaravati land scam. The government's counsel informed the bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari that it will approach the High Court again. This case pertains to an FIR registered on September 15, 2020, in which 13 persons including two daughters of CJI NV Ramana and former Additional Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas were arraigned as the accused.

The complainant Komatla Srinivasa Swamy Reddy accused Srinivas of abusing his official position to obtain a pecuniary advantage through purchase vast tracts of land through benamidars, relatives and acquaintances in the core capital region. As per the FIR, Srinivas “entered into criminal conspiracy” with various purchasers including the CJI’s two daughters. They were booked under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(d)(ii) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 409 and 420 read with Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. Within hours of the registration of the FIR, the Andhra HC stayed the investigation and barred the police from taking coercive action against the accused persons.

SC dismisses Jagan's complaint

Earlier on October 6, 2020, Jagan Mohan Reddy had accused Justice Ramana of influencing the sittings of the AP High Court and acting in the interests of the Telugu Desam Party in a letter addressed to the then CJI SA Bobde. According to him, a preliminary investigation conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau revealed that two daughters of the aforesaid SC judge, his close associates and relatives are beneficiaries of "questionable land transactions" in Amaravati. Claiming that some of these transactions were routed through Dammalapati Srinivas, he highlighted that the latter is closely associated with Justice Ramana and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

Stressing that the proximity between him and Naidu is "well-known", the YSRCP president cited the "evidence" put on record by retired SC judge Jasti Chelameswar. To buttress his claim further, he mentioned that Justice Ramana served as Additional Advocate General in the past during the tenure of the TDP government. Accusing the state judiciary of harbouring a bias towards TDP, the AP Chief Minister urged the CJI to initiate proper steps for ensuring that the neutrality of the judiciary is maintained.

On March 24 this year, the apex court revealed that AP CM's complaint against Justice NV Ramana has been dismissed. A statement issued by the SC stated that the case was dealt with under the in-house procedure after which no merit was found in the allegations. Subsequently, Justice Ramana took over as the 48th Chief Justice of India on April 24.