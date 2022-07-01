Amarnath Yatra : ADG Mukesh Singh Reaches Ramban District To Review Security Arrangements

Amid the looming threat to the safety of pilgrims from Amarnath Yatra, the Additional Director General of Jammu, Mukesh Singh reached the Ramban district to review the preparedness and security arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Earlier in the morning, ADG Mukesh Singh reviewed the movement of the Yatra amid heavy rainfall which has triggered landslides on National Highway.

It is pertinent to mention that there is a visible security threat from terror outfits. However, arrangments are in place and the security force has been tightened

Families of killed, active terrorists under NIA scanner

Meanwhile, National Investigation Agency is working on three main angles during the probe of terror conspiracy hatched by terror outfits to target the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. NIA is probing relatives of killed/ active terrorists who are possible targets of terror groups planning an attack on Amarnath Yatra.

Sources privy to the development said that terror groups are eyeing the family members of terrorists who have been killed by security forces in various encounters and are trying to radicalise them to join terror ranks to carry out terror strikes. Sources also say that terror commanders from Jammu and Kashmir who crossed over to Pakistan are also trying to activate their family members and relatives to loop them into terror activities.

“This first came into being during the investigation of Udhampur IED Blast case in which terrorist who carried out this attack turned out to be the son of killed terrorist and wasn’t even on the list of security forces but was radicalised using social media to carry out IED attack which killed a person and injured over dozen in Udhampur’s Slathia Chowk in March this year. Since then, Police is keeping a check on all those from families of killed terrorists to prevent any untoward incident,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

According to sources, around six lakh registrations have been made this year and about four lakh pilgrims will go via the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam and the rest two lakh pilgrims will move from Baltan in Sonamarg of Central Ganderbal district.