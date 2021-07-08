Amazon-Future-Reliance Case Adjourned By SC Ahead Of Singapore Tribunal's Final Hearing

The Supreme Court on Thursday has adjourned the Amazon-Future-Reliance case for July 20 in view of the final hearing before the Singapore Arbitration Tribunal next week. The case was adjourned by the bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman after senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for the Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd (FRL) requested the matter be heard next week. He submitted that the Singapore Arbitration Tribunal is hearing the application from Tuesday.

A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman adjourned the matter following the submission by the FRL. The apex court was hearing an appeal of e-commerce giant Amazon challenging an earlier stay order by the Delhi High Court. The order had upheld an emergency arbitrator (EA) order restraining FRL from continuing with its Rs 24,731 crore assets sale deal with Reliance Retail. The Bench had earlier stayed all further proceedings in the Amazon-Future-Reliance case.

On March 22, a Division Bench of High Court had stayed a March 18 order of Justice JR Midha ordering attachment of Future Coupons Private Limited (FCPL), FRL, Kishore Biyani, and 10 others promoters’ assets. E-commerce giants Amazon, who holds a 49 per cent stake in FCPL, had sought enforcement of an order of the emergency arbitrator (EA) at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) restraining FRL from transferring its retail assets.

Amazon had originally invested Rs.1431 crore in FCPL seeing FRL as the sole vehicle for its retail business. The Andy Jassy- led company wanted in on as the sale’s consent providers and not be a 'Restricted Person'. However, FRL has objected to the enforcement of the EA award claiming it is not an order under Section 17(1) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act and thus not applicable in India. FRL contended that the Rs 24,731 crore deal was important to provide for their 25,000 employees as the deal would’ve seen Reliance take over their liabilities.

What is Amazon's challenge?

On August 29, 2020, Reliance Industries Ltd announced its acquisition of the entire Future Group's businesses for ₹24,713 crore. However, this was soon challenged when Amazon approached The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) with a complaint that FRL misled shareholders by incorrectly saying it was complying with its contractual obligations to Amazon. The US e-commerce giant, who had acquired a 49 per cent stake in FCPL and owns a 7.3 per cent interest in FRL in 2019, said that contractual rights were denied. The company claimed that the deal allowed Amazon a right of first refusal, the right to buy into their flagship, Future Retail, after a period of between 3 and 10 years. However, FRL, refuting Amazon, claimed that consent for its deal with Reliance was accorded by the Board of Directors of FRL.

