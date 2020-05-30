Ambassador Of Kyrgyzstan Meets Kyrgyz Nationals Lodged In Saharanpur Prison

Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to India Asein Isaev met with 21 Kyrgyz nationals in the Saharanpur jail on Friday and assured them of the steps being taken to get them out. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the inmates in the prison. He interacted with the Kyrgyz prisoners and also brought a few offerings for them.

"The Ambassador expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements for the inmates at the jail," said Senior Jail Superintendent Dr. Viresh Raj Sharma. "The Ambassador assured the Kyrgyz nationals that step will be taken to bring them back soon", he said. During his visit, Jail Superintendent, Jailor, and other Jail officials also accompanied him.

READ | PM Modi Hails India's Resilience In Covid War; 'will Set Example For Economic Revival'

"I am here to meet our citizens, who are in custody right now. The condition here is very good, our citizens are satisfied. Of course, they are very keen to go home and we are working in this direction," said Isaev.

Earlier, foreigners with Kyrgyzstan passport and tourist visa were arrested in Digha and Phulwari for violating visa rules by attending religious preaching. Although they had visited India on tourist visas, they were attending the religious preaching.

READ | Maharashtra To Announce COVID-19 Relief Package Soon, Confirms Deputy CM Pawar

The Kyrgyz nationals were tested for COVID-19, which later came out to be negative and they were asked by the doctors to be under quarantine. They were put behind bars after registering a case under Section 14B of Foreigners Act for violating tourist visa rules.

India's COVID-19 count has risen to 1,65,799, including 89,987 active cases, 71,106 cured/discharged/migrated and 4,706 have succumbed to the virus, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Odisha Govt Announces Exemption Of Road Tax For Passenger Buses For Three Months

READ | Karnataka Set To Launch State Health Register, Committed To Provide World-class Healthcare