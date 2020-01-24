Even As Shaheen Bagh Protesters Refuse To Budge,ambulance Gets Stuck In Traffic For 40 Min

On Friday, an ambulance got stuck in a traffic jam for 40 minutes in the national capital due to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh. This marks the second case where an emergency patient faced difficulty in reaching the hospital on time. Despite a fervent appeal to the traffic police personnel, they expressed their helplessness in the current situation where the protesters have blocked a road for over 40 days.

Prakash Javedekar slams Delhi CM

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar took a dig at the slogan 'Jinnah Wali Azadi' which was raised in the Shaheen Bagh protests. He claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had extended his support to the protesters who had blocked roads. Thereafter, he slammed Kejriwal for not sympathizing with the inconvenienced common man.

Prakash Javadekar remarked, "Do you want 'Jinnah Wali Azadi' or Bharat Mata ki Jai, you have to decide." He added, "Arvind Kejriwal extended his support to those who have blocked the roads in several areas of the national capital. The CM sympathizes with the protestors, but not with the people suffering because of the blocked roads."

L-G appeals to protesters

Anil Baijal- the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi met a delegation of Shaheen Bagh protesters in the presence of senior officers of the Delhi police on Tuesday. While the L-G assured the delegation that their concerns would be taken up with appropriate authorities, he urged them to maintain law and order. Moreover, he urged the protesters to call off their agitation as the blocking of roads was causing inconvenience to people. On the other hand, the delegation promised to convey the L-G's message to the other protesters.

Met the delegation of protestors from Shaheen Bagh. Assured them to convey their concerns to appropriate authorities. Appealed to call off their agitation in view of continued inconvenience to school children,patients,daily commuters, local residents,etc. due to blockade of road. pic.twitter.com/E946YanD33 — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) January 21, 2020

