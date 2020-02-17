Amethi: Goons Attack Toll Plaza After Employees Demand Toll Charges

In yet another shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, a toll plaza was attacked by goons in the Amethi district. This happened as the employees at the toll asked a group of bike drivers to pay the toll tax. The act was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the toll and within the toll office.

Read: Union Minister Smriti Irani rebukes Amethi District Magistrate for his misbehaviour

Read: Maharashtra CM Uddhav caves-in to Congress' demands; may sacrifice Shiv Sena portfolios

The goons attacked nearly six employees at the toll plaza. In the video, you can see that the goons gather around the toll and enter the office to attacks the employees operating from within. All the injured employees were immediately taken to the nearest hospital.

After the incident, the toll manager lodged the complaint in the area’s police station. The police have initiated a probe in the case. The toll plaza falls under the Gauriganj police station in Amethi.

Read: Three terrorists killed, policeman injured in an encounter near toll plaza in Jammu

Read: Madhya Pradesh: Highway Toll Plaza vandalised by masked men in Bhopal