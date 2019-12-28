The Debate
The Debate
Amid BJP-Sena War Of Words, Controversial Graffiti Surfaces In Maharashtra CM Residence

Law & Order

Public Works Department of the government of Maharashtra has discovered controversial graffiti on the walls of Varsha, the Chief Minister’s official residence

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai |

As per sources, the Public Works Department of the government of Maharashtra has discovered controversial graffiti on the walls of Varsha, the Chief Minister’s official residence. The PWD officials had visited the bungalow for repairs and renovation work after former CM Devendra Fadnavis vacated the residence.

Republic TV has accessed some pictures which show slogans such as ‘Uddhav Thackeray is mean’, ‘Fadnavis rocks’, ‘Shut up’ and ‘BJP rocks’ inscribed on the walls of the Varsha bungalow.  

Here are the pictures from Varsha bungalow: 

Deteriorating relations between BJP & Shiv Sena

The PWD is conducting an inquiry into the matter. On the other hand, Fadnavis has denied the allegation of defacing the bungalow. This latest controversy adds to the relentless war of words between Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray since the latter assumed office as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis has accused the Shiv Sena of compromising with its ideology for the sake of power. The Sena stitched a post-poll alliance with NCP and Congress to form the government in Maharashtra. Moreover, he was extremely critical of Sena’s stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act and Veer Savarkar.  

Amruta Fadnavis enters the fray

However, the animosity between the two former allies got rather personal after Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Devendra Fadnavis publicly hit out at the Sena. Initially, she accused the Shiv Sena of nepotism and betrayal. But her sharpest attack was reserved for the Maharashtra CM.

Basically, she contended that one could not become a 'Thackeray' by simply having the Thackeray surname. This evoked extremely negative reactions from some Shiv Sena workers who hit her posters with slippers. Subsequently, Amruta Fadnavis slammed the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. 

