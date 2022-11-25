Amid Border Tensions, Major Assam Oil Body Halts Petroleum Transport To Meghalaya

Days after the firing incident along the Assam-Meghalaya border, the Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union on Friday announced its decision to halt the transportation of fuel to Meghalaya due to security concerns. The union has also written letters to PSU oil marketing companies informing them of their decision in view of the abnormal situation along the border.

Notably, the development came after at least six people including five from Meghalaya and one official from the Assam Forest Guard were killed in the firing incident that took place in the Mukroh area on November 22. Following the incident, both state governments mutually agreed to conduct a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

Notably, as a result of the firing incident, the situation continues to remain tense. According to the sources, heavy police deployments have been reported from the states' borders and no vehicle bearing Assam number plates is being allowed to enter the Meghalaya border.

Meghalaya CM meets HM Amit Shah

Following the incident, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought justice for lives lost in the firing. He also sought action against those responsible for the incident. After the meeting, he informed that HM Shah has assured that he would act on his request for a probe by a central agency into the firing incident along the states' border.

"Home Minister Amit Shah has assured he would act on our request for a probe into the border firing. The guilty will be punished but we should maintain peace at this hour," he said.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the state government has decided to hand over the police-related investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and has ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Violence along Assam-Meghalaya border

At least six people, including a forest guard, were killed during clashes that broke out in a disputed area along the Assam-Meghalaya border on November 22 after a truck allegedly carrying illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam. Soon after the incident, in order to keep the situation under control, mobile internet services were suspended by the Meghalaya government in seven districts, while the Assam Police also sounded alert in the border districts.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has alleged that the Assam Police and forest guards "entered the state and resorted to unprovoked firing".