Amid COVID-19 Second Wave, SC Allows Vedanta's Sterlite Plant To Produce Medical Oxygen

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the controversy-ridden Vedanta Sterlite Copper Plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi to reopen its Oxygen production unit on a stand-alone basis observing that it is the need of the hour amid a "national calamity". While hearing the case, Justice DY Chandrachud directed, "The plant shall be operated and only produce oxygen & for no other purpose".

Stating that this is a national calamity and the Vedanta case should not take a political turn, Justice DY Chandrachud observed, "We are alive to your concerns (to families' lawyer), but this is a national calamity and we all should join our hands." Later during the hearing, in response to an objection to senior advocate Harish Salve's suggestion to remove local people from the Committee that will oversee the re-opening, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta argued against bringing 'outsiders under the garb of 'activists' or 'environmentalists''. "I join Harish Salve. These are not local community people. Instead, these are some selected vested interest groups," he argued.

When Tamil Nadu government's advocate CS Vaidyanathan said that the central government should not be supporting the re-opening of Vedanta like this, Justice Chandrachud said, "Let there be no political bickering in the court. Harish Salve had argued, "Nobody will go to the copper plant. Nobody will go to the power plant. We will produce with the electricity from Tamil Nadu govt. We will supply Oxygen freely."

While pronouncing its order in the Vedanta Sterlite Plant case, the top court said, "Before allowing entry to any worker to the plant, Vedanta shall indicate to the committee the plan and the committee should then take a decision on the number of personnel to be permitted within the premises for managing the oxygen generation facility."

The Supreme Court also asked the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF) to draw up a panel of 3 environmental experts from Tamil Nadu and the victims of Vedanta can choose 2 of these experts to be in the committee. However, if the victims fail to nominate within 48 hours then the Tamil Nadu government should nominate 2 members, it added.

Earlier on April 24, questioning the Tamil Nadu government for opposing the reopening of Vedanta's Sterlite Plant in Tuticorin amid the oxygen shortage across the country, the SC questioned the state government's decision. Stating that the people are dying due to oxygen shortage, a bench led by then Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde took a dim view of Tamil Nadu's government's submission that letting the plant function will create law and order problems.

The bench including Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat said, "When people are dying, can a state say we will still not run it because there could be law and order problems or that Vedanta did this and that? People are dying for want of oxygen. Somebody has to take the responsibility."

Inquiring if the Tamil Nadu government will let the people die due to oxygen shortage just because it has a problem with Vedanta, the SC bench hearing the plea said that it has never heard this kind of argument by a state before. This comes as the apex court sought a categorical answer from the state government by Monday (April 26) on whether it would let Vedanta operate or if the state was willing to take over the plant to produce the oxygen for the COVID-19 patients on its own.

Vedanta's plant in Tamil Nadu was shut down in May 2018 after 13 civilians were shot dead in the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi. Later in August 2020, the Madras High Court had rejected Vedanta's petition to reopen the plant, citing environmental concerns. At that time the Supreme Court had also rejected the requests to reopen the plant for a trial run.

However, a fresh plea by Vedanta, argued by senior advocate Harish Salve, urged the court to let it make only the oxygen plant in Thoothukudi functional so that it could provide free of cost thousands of tonnes of oxygen for medical purposes to combat the shortage of oxygen. The central government, through solicitor general Tushar Mehta, has also supported Vedanta’s application citing the dire need for medical oxygen due to the surge in infections during the second Covid-19 wave.

But representing the state government, senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan resisted the plea, submitting there was a total lack of confidence among local people after the shooting incident and any attempt to reopen the plant will impact the law and order in the area. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the organisation of affected families, also submitted that people have a lot of anger against the plant while adding that Tamil Nadu had surplus oxygen and hence, there was no need to reopen the plant.

However, then CJI Bobde was unimpressed with the grounds of opposition: “It is not just about Tamil Nadu. The whole country needs it. With respect to everyone’s sentiments, this may not be right to say because we are in surplus we don’t want to produce more.”

The bench further reminded the Tamil Nadu government of the constitutional provisions on the directive principles of state policy. “The material resources should be distributed equitably. I am sure the Tamil Nadu government also understands this. We are not on who will produce. Let Tamil Nadu government produce it if they have a problem with Vedanta.”

On being asked if the state government was willing to operate the plant, Vaidyanathan said even the Centre could take over the plant but he would need some time to obtain instructions regarding this. The bench then told Vaidyanathan that the state could not allow people to die just because it had a problem with Vedanta. Vaidyanathan said he would file a proper affidavit in this regard by Monday.

On April 22, senior advocate Harish Salve had made a request on behalf of Vedanta for reopening the Sterlite Copper plant to produce and supply oxygen for COVID-19 patients. He argued, “People are dying every day. We want this permission only for starting the oxygen plant. And we will supply it free of cost. Give us the permission today and we can start producing it in 5-6 days.”

The SG too cited the dire need for medical oxygen, saying, “Let Vedanta operate its plant only for the purpose of producing oxygen and this will be diverted only for medical purposes. Sooner the plant starts functioning, better for the country.” Mehta had said between protecting human life and the environment, they must lean toward protecting human lives.

