Amid Feud With NCB, NCP Minister Nawab Malik's Son-in-law Gets Bail In Drug Case

In a major relief for Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, his son-in-law Sameer Khan was granted bail by the NDPS court in connection to a drugs case on Wednesday. Khan, along with Rahila Furniturewala and Karan Sejnani, were booked under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(C), 27A, 27, 28 and 29 of the NDPS act. He was accused of procuring, selling, purchase and transport 194.6 kg of ganja and 6 CBD (cannabidiol) sprays and financing illicit trafficking.

NDPS court grants bail to Nawab Malik's son-in-law

Special NDPS judge AA Joglekar noted that 11 of the 18 samples seized by the NCB were found to have no cannabis in them, after chemical analysis. Moreover, the court also observed that NCB had only relied on the accused's statement on the recovery of drugs and had not provided any material to which showed his involvement. Khan had previously moved the court seeking bail alleging that he was being framed, but was rejected.

Sameer Khan arrested

Khan was sent to custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau on 14 January, after which his custody was extended. As per NCB, the role of Nawab Malik's son-in-law came to light after the arrest of Sajnani, Rahila Furniturewala, Shaista Furniturewala, and Muchhad Paanwala's co-owner Ram Kumar Tiwari. It suspected that a transaction exceeding Rs.20,000 took place between Sajnani and Khan for the procurement of drugs.

"On the basis of specific information, NCB Mumbai effected a seizure of Ganja in Cr 3/2021 from one courier at Bandra West. In the follow-up operation, a huge stash of imported strains of Ganja was recovered from the residence of one Karan Sajnani at Khar. Mr. Karan Sajnani, Ms. Rahila Furniturewala, Ms. Shaista Furniturewala and Mr. Ram Kumar Tiwari were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act and produced in the court. During investigation, the role of Mr. Sameer Khan, a resident of Bandra also came to light. Sameer Khan was called for examination today on 13.01.2021. After detailed examination, he has been placed under arrest. Further follow-up action is underway," stated NCB.

NCP vs NCB

Recently, NCP minister Nawab Malik has alleged that NCB was in cahoots with BJP - citing independent witnesses Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi's BJP links - in the Mumbai cruise drug bust. Malik has also alleged that Shah Rukh Khan's son - Aryan Khan's arrest was a 'forgery', stating, "For the last one month, information was being circulated to crime reporters that the next target is actor Shah Rukh Khan". NCB has maintained that the agency did not know Bhanushali and Gosavi prior to 2 October.