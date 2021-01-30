Amid Fresh Surrenders, Jammu And Kashmir Police Appeals Local Terrorists To Shun Guns

Following the surrender of terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit during an anti-terror operation in South Kashmir on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) took to social media and made a formal appeal to all local terrorists to shun arms and join their families.

"Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists surrendered around 5 AM on Saturday after a brief encounter in south Kashmir district of Pulwama. Not only fervent appeals were made by us (JKP) but we also managed to get families of trapped terrorists on the spot who too made appeals to their loved ones to return. It was the collective effort that helped us to get the boys back," said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar.

Meanwhile, IGP Vijay Kumar for the first time on social media today made a fresh appeal to local terrorists to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream and lead a normal life.

IGP Kashmir once again makes a fervent #appeal to all #misguided youth who have joined #terrorism, to #return their homes. We will accept you with open arms. Society needs you and most #importantly your #parents. So return and start your new life. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 30, 2021

First surrender of 2021

A joint team of Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at village Lelhar in Pulwama Friday evening. However, when the security forces were sealing the area, terrorists hiding there opened fire which was retaliated and triggered an encounter.

As per the policy for local terrorists, repeated appeals to holed up terrorists were made asking them to surrender. Two terrorists surrendered, however, the third one was shifted to the hospital in an injured condition. Two AK 47 rifles besides other arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of terrorists. Pertinently, in the year 2021, this is the first surrender by terrorists during an anti-terror operation. Over a dozen terrorists surrendered during anti-terror operations in the valley in 2020.

