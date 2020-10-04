Amid Growing Calls For Police Reforms, Here Is What SC Ruled In Its Landmark 2006 Verdict

In recent times, the police's investigation in sensitive cases has come under the scanner which is evident from the uproar over the Hathras gangrape and Sushant Singh Rajput death case. For instance, the Supreme Court rapped the Mumbai Police for obstruction of the Bihar Police team and pointed out that it was only conducting a limited inquiry into the cause of Sushant's unnatural death. In the Hathras case, the Uttar Pradesh government suspended Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir, Commanding Officer Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Constable Mahesh Pal on the basis of the first report submitted by the SIT.

Incidentally, the disenchantment over the functioning of the police gained significant public attention more than a decade ago when multiple petitioners including former IPS officer Prakash Singh moved the apex court. Maintaining that the misuse of the police machinery had reduced it to a "mere tool" in the hands of "unscrupulous masters", they urged the scope and functions of the police to be re-defined and provide for its accountability to the law of the land. In a landmark verdict delivered on September 22, 2006, a three-judge SC bench comprising the then CJI YK Sabharwal, Justice CK Thakker and Justice PK Balasubramanyan issued important directions to the Centre and states pertaining to police reforms.

The 7 directions were as follows:

Formation of State Security Commission

The state governments were directed to constitute a State Security Commission to ensure that they do not exercise unwarranted pressure or influence on the state police. The commission was asked to lay down broad policy guidelines so that the police acts according to the law of the land. The CM and DGP were designated as the Chairman and ex-officio secretary of this body respectively.

Fixing minimum tenure of DGP

The Director General of Police shall be selected by the state government from the three seniormost officers from the department who are due for promotion to that rank by the UPSC. He/she should have a minimum tenure of at least two years irrespective of the date of superannuation. The DGP can be removed earlier in consultation with the State Security Commission based on grounds such as action taken under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules and conviction in a criminal case.

Minimum tenure for other police officers

The Inspector General of Police in-charge Zone, Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge Range, Superintendent of Police in-charge of a district and Station House Officer-in-charge of a Police Station also will enjoy a prescribed minimum tenure of two years. This is subject to the promotion and retirement of the officer. However, they can be prematurely removed following disciplinary proceedings against them or conviction in a criminal case.

Separation of investigation

The apex court ordered the separation of the investigating police from the law and order police to ensure a "speedier probe", "better expertise" and improved rapport with the people. There should be full coordination between the two wings. The separation would initially be implemented in towns and cities having a population of 10 lakhs or more before gradually extending it to smaller towns and cities.

Establishment of a Police Establishment Board

A Police Establishment Board will be formed to decide all transfers, postings, promotions and other service-related matters of officers of and below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police. Headed by the DGP, the body shall also comprise 4 other senior officials of the department. The state government can only interfere with the board's decision in "exceptional cases" after recording its reasons in detail.

Police Complaints Authority to be formed

A Police Complaints Authority will be established at the state and district level to look into complaints against police officers. While the state-level body would only look into incidents involving death, grievous hurt, or rape in police custody, the district-level Police Complaints Authority shall also inquire into allegations of extortion, land/house grabbing or any incident involving serious abuse of authority. The recommendations of the Police Complaints Authority will be binding on the concerned authority.

Setting up of a National Security Commission

The Centre was directed to set up a National Security Commission at the Union level. This will prepare a panel for being placed before the appointing authority for the selection and placement of chiefs of the Central Police Organisations, who shall be given a minimum tenure of two years. The SC recommended that this commission can be headed by the Union Home Minister with the Union Home Secretary as its secretary and the heads of CPOs and a couple of security experts as its members.

Status of implementation

These directions were supposed to be implemented by the Centre and state governments before December 31, 2006, or till the framing of appropriate laws in this regard. But, a recent report by NGO Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative found that no state in India has fully complied with all these directives despite the passage of 14 years. Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh complied with the SC order barring for the 'separation of investigation' directive.

In February 2020, the SC declined an urgent hearing on a plea seeking implementation of the 2006 verdict on police reforms. This petition was filed in the wake of the Delhi riots. Meanwhile, senior advocate Raju Ramachandran and lawyer Archana Pathak Dave moved the top court in July seeking measures for speedy implementation of the judgment on police reforms.

