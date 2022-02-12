Amid Hijab Row, AIBA Chairman Tells Republic 'religious Outfits Not For Secular Schools'

Amid the ongoing hijab row, the All India Bar Association (AIBA) Chairman has explained that religious garments are limited to religious institutions like Madrasa, however, if a student wants to study in a secular school or college then they have to come without the religious garment. Speaking exclusively to Republic, AIBA Chairman and senior advocate Adish Aggarwal said that the Government of India recognises and funds the Madrasas so if Muslim students want to wear Hijab then they should study there.

'Right to religious outfit limited to religious institutions'

"Some students are saying that they have the right to wear religious outfits and it is totally wrong when there is a specific dress code. They can't disobey. It is not correct to say that they have the right to wear it in schools and colleges because these are secular places. When Muslims say that they have religious rights then it is limited to Madrasa like religious places not in secular places like schools and colleges," added AIBA Chairman.

AIBA demands implementation of dress code

Speaking further on the letter written to PM Modi, Aggarwal said that the motive behind the move was certain anti-social elements are trying to sabotage the system.

"We have found that certain anti-social elements are trying to sabotage our system as we are not a Hindu country or Muslim country and this should not have happened in Karnataka so we have requested PM Modi that a dress code should be implemented throughout India and it should not be of any religion, it should be secular," he continued.

'Madrasa students can appear for any government exams'

"The government of India is financially helping the Madrasas and they are giving education up to graduation and students studying in Madrasas are valid to appear for govt exams like UPSC so they can either study there but if they want to study in secular schools and colleges then they have to adhere to the uniform. In foreign countries also Muslims are not permitted to wear such outfits and there is another reason," added Adish Aggarwal.

Explaining the reason behind such a system, the AIBA Chief said that Muslim girls wear such outfits which cover their entire face whereas Sikhs wear turban which does not hide the face areas. In schools, the students need to have their identity and this is the reason why such religious garments are now allowed, he stated.

Image: Republic World