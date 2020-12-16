Amid J&K DDC Polls, Apni Party Worker Shot At Rajouri Allegedly Over Political Rivalry

Amid the 7th phase of DDC polls in Jammu-Kashmir on Wednesday, an Apni party worker has been shot at in J&K's Rajouri, as per sources. The party worker, identified as 36-year-old Ranjit Singh, was shot at outside his house in Kotranka area Rajouri district, late last night, has been injured. With the incident suspected to be due to political rivalry, as per sources, the Altaf Bhukari-led Apni Party has alleged National Conference to be behind the attack.

DDC polls underway

Polling for the seventh phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on a dull note as freezing weather conditions in the Valley kept most people indoors early on Wednesday, officials said. Polling for 31 DDC seats - 13 in Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu division began at 7 am. However, there were little activity around polling stations early on due to sub-zero temperatures in most places of Kashmir Valley and some parts of Chenab Valley. Officials said voter turnout is expected to pick up later in the day as the polling is scheduled to conclude at 2 PM.

DDC polls & controversy

The J&K administration announced J&K's first-ever District Development Council polls in eight phases from November 28 to December 19, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 22. The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of seven political parties in Jammu and Kashmir seeking restoration of the erstwhile state's special status, has alleged that the coalition's poll candidates are being whisked away to 'secure locations' and confined to them, amid security concern. The coalition has alleged that while its candidates were not being allowed to campaign freely, BJP was allowed to do so. Around 250 companies or 25,000 central paramilitary personnel have been sent by the Centre for providing security cover to polls.

About J&K Apni Party

Former PDP minister - Altaf Bukhari leads the new political outfit named ‘Apni Party’ consisting of senior political leaders, academics, legal luminaries, activists, and like-minded people. Former legislators Vijay Bakaya, Usman Majid, Ghulam Hassan Mir, Javed Beg, Dilawar Mir, Zaffar Manhas, Noor Muhammad, Abdul Rahim Rather, Abdul Majid Paddar, Gagan Bhagat, Manjeet Singh and ten senior leaders of the Congress party quit the grand old party to join the new front. The 40-member strong party met PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to demand the restoration of statehood and domicile rights, which has been countered by the Centre by scrapping the Roshni Act and introducing new domicile laws.

