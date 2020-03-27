Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, IAS Officer Flees Quarantine In Kerala, Heads For Kanpur

On the second day of the 21-day lockdown across the country, an IAS officer who was in isolation in Kollam jumped his quarantine and headed for Kanpur, a senior Kerala government spokesperson said on Thursday. The IAS officer had been in isolation after returning from the United Kingdom earlier this month.

'A serious lapse on part of an IAS officer'

Describing the officer’s behaviour as “a serious lapse on part of an IAS officer” the spokesperson said that the Kerala government is in touch with the UP government. According to a report, Kollam Sub Collector Anupam Mishra is said to have left on for Kanpur on March 21.

The Kollam administration has put Mishra's driver, personal security guard and secretary in isolation after his disappearance came to light. “A captain can’t leave the ship like this. Action would be initiated against the officer,” the spokesman said.

Nineteen new Coronavirus cases reported in Kerala

Nineteen more persons in Kerala were tested COVID-19 positive in Kerala on Thursday taking the total number of Coronavirus active patients now to 126. Among the total of 137 infected persons in the state so far, 11 were tested negative. Nine of the fresh cases were found in Kannur district, three each was found in Kasargod and Malappuram district, two in Thrissur and one each in Idukki and Wayanad.

Kerala is one of the worst-affected states due to novel Coronavirus outbreak in the country. The state was already in a lockdown state when on Tuesday evening, the central government announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown beginning midnight. More than 78,560 persons are under surveillance in the state in the view of suspected exposure to novel Coronavirus. Among them, 78,020 are home quarantined.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of Coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has welcomed the relief package announced by the central government to mitigate the sufferings of people in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday surged to 694 in the country, including 633 active cases. There have been 16 deaths due to the deadly virus.

(With agency inputs)