Amid Mega Crackdown On PFI; Documents Seized From Bengaluru, 15 More Arrested

After 15 Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders were arrested from Karnataka in connection with National Investigation Agency's (NIA) action against the radical group, a raid was conducted in Bengaluru on Monday morning.

Raids on PFI in Bengaluru

Republic TV has now accessed the inside details of raids in which incriminating documents and cash were seized from several locations linked to the arrested PFI leaders. The city police have recovered Rs 34 lakh, passbooks, cheques, hard disks, laptops, pen drives, mobile phones, dongles, and other electronic gadgets. They have been subjected to interrogation as Bengaluru city central court has sent these leaders to 10-days of custody.

Notably, raids were carried out across the state of Karnataka in 17 locations including Bengaluru. A total of 15 people were arrested, 2 in Bengaluru and 12 from other districts of Karnataka, and 1 person from New Delhi. As per the information, all these accused were involved in anti-national activities.

The accused Ashraf who was arrested from New Delhi has now been brought to Bengaluru. He was not only operating in Karnataka but also in Jharkhand as well as in Odisha and has been booked for framing criminal conspiracies and sedition. Ashraf was the one mobilizing the funds and distributing them to the other 14 functionaries to spread enmity and communal violence.

Another PFI Associate arrested in Lucknow

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested a person named Abdul Majeed who is associated with PFI from Lucknow. The accused has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) (UAPA) Act after electronic gadgets and incriminating literature related to PFI and ISIS were recovered by the police.

Massive crackdown on PFI

PFI which was formed in 2006 has now come under the Central agencies' scanner for its alleged involvement in various anti-social and anti-national activities. Its political front- the SDPI came into existence in 2009 and has contested elections. In April 2021, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Centre is in the process of banning PFI.

On September 22, the nationwide crackdown on the PFI was initiated with directions from the Government of India and has been codenamed 'Operation Octopus'.

The multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA arrested 106 functionaries of the radical Islamic outfit PFI on Thursday in near-simultaneous raids at 93 locations in 15 states--Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, officials said. About 22 people have been detained by the NIA in Kerala while 13 people have been marked arrested.

Meanwhile, the PFI condemned the raids and 'unjust arrests' by NIA and ED against its leaders and alleged that the NIA's 'baseless' claims were aimed at 'creating an atmosphere of terror'. In a statement against the nationwide crackdown, the PFI said it will 'never ever surrender' to the action taken by a 'totalitarian regime'.

(Image: RepublicWorld)