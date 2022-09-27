Amid NIA's Swoopdown, ED Lens On Rs 120 Cr Funding; Here's How PFI Routed Funds

As the mega crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI) is underway across India, the Enforcement Directorate said that the outfit and its related entities got more than Rs 120 crore, largely in cash, over the years.

According to exclusive details accessed by Republic, Rs 1.36 crore was received by one K Rauf, who happens to be the general secretary of Campus Front of India (CFI). Sources said that a large part of the money was allegedly used for unlawful activities.

Sources said that bank transfers are made into the bank accounts of Abdul Razzak, a PFI leader, and from there it gets transferred to multiple accounts. Thereafter, the money is rerouted to a linked organisation called the Rehab India Foundation (RIF). He used to raise funds from abroad, sources added.

"An amount of 7,00,000 AED (600,000 AED plus 100,000 AED) was raised/collected as part of 'Qatar Project' and was illegally transferred to India," sources in ED said. The money was collected by Abdul Razak BP and his associates in Qatar and illegally transferred to India.

The modus operandi was getting most of the money through the hawala route and household remittance, where they would show that someone is working abroad and the money goes to an account of a friend or relative and then the money goes to a different account, which is used by PFI.

While PFI treasurer P Koya told the ED earlier that they have never obtained foreign funds and the outfit has no policy to get donations from abroad, the central agency seized documents in 2020 that showed that the organisation has been "raising and collecting substantial funds from abroad in a well organised and structured manner."

After the NIA's action, the PFI had said the claims of the probe agencies against it were "baseless and sensationalist and were solely aimed at creating an atmosphere of terror."

In February last year, ED files its first chargesheet against the PFI and its students wing CFI on money laundering charges, claiming its members wanted to "incite communal riots and spread terror" in the aftermath of the alleged Hathras gang rape case of 2020.