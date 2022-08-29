Amid POCSO Case, Karnataka Murugha Mutt Seer Holds Public Briefing; Claims ‘conspiracy’

After being booked in the POCSO Act case, Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief pontiff of the prominent Murugha Mutt, on Monday was able to a briefing where he dismissed the allegations against him. He denounced the charges against him as 'conspiracy' and made an appeal to his supporters to not pay heed to the rumours.

Karnataka Murugha Mutt seer booked under POCSO Act

A case of sexual assault on children has been registered against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, chief pontiff of the prominent Murugha Mutt in Karnataka. The seer has been accused of sexually abusing two high school girls, who were staying in one of the hostels administered by the mutt. The two female students then approached 'Odanadi Seva Samsthe', a city-based women's comfort and children's residential centre, and complained about the incident. Based on a complaint by the NGO, Mysuru city police registered a case under the POCSO Act.

An FIR has been registered against five people including Shivamurthy Murugha. Earlier, the case was filed in Mysore's Nazarbad Police Station but later transferred to Chitradurga, where the Mutt is based.

'Not appropriate to comment as probe underway': CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai declined to comment on the allegations against the pontiff and stated that it is not appropriate to speak now as the probe is underway.

"When there is an important case -- a case has been booked under POCSO Act and there is also a kidnapping case in Chitradurga -- police have registered both the cases and investigation is on. In such a situation, making comments or interpreting the case is not good for investigation. Police have been given full freedom as probe is underway and the truth will come out," said CM Bommai.

Meanwhile, Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has backed Shivamurthy Sharanaru who is facing Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) charges. Supporting the seer, Yeddyurappa said that the charges are false and that there was no truth to the allegations.

(Image: Republic)