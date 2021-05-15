Amid Reshuffle Of Benches At Delhi High Court; Bench Hearing COVID Management Gets Tweak

The Delhi High Court has notified its new roster allocating the hearing of matters before the judges.

The reshuffle comes into effect from Monday i.e. May 17. As a result, the bench hearing batch of pleas regarding the management of COVID-19 in the national capital would now be heard by Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh.

Earlier, the matter was heard by a bench comprising Justice Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli.

While Justice Palli would now hear the miscellaneous matters, earlier, it was being heard by Justice Prathiba M Singh.

Justice Prathiba M Singh would now be hearing matters relating to Labour and other matter on the civil side.

On the Criminal side, all the fresh bail applications would be distributed among the singles benches hearing matters. While the Criminal Leave petitions would be distributed between Justice Yogesh Khanna and Justice

"The cases of the convicts/appellants in jail, whose sentence is about to be completed or have completed the substantial period of the maximum sentence of the offence charged against them, shall be taken up on priority basis and every endeavour should be made to dispose of the same expeditiously," the roster notification said.

The high court's division bench three remains while the Division Bench four would now be presided by Justice Manmohan and Justice Navin Chawla.

All the fresh public interest litigations would be listed before the bench presided over by the Chief Justice (Division Bench - 1). All the urgent mentionings would also be mentioned before this bench.

"Specially directed matters may be assigned by the Chief Justice to any of the above Benches or any of the Hon’ble Judges sitting singly or to specially constituted Benches," said the order.

The High Court is currently only hearing urgent matters amidst the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19.