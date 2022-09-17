Amid Rise In Dog Attacks In Kerala, Man Booked For Carrying Air Gun To Protect Students

As there have been multiple incidents of attacks by stray dogs, a viral video has emerged on social media showing a man carrying an airgun with him while escorting a group of students going to a Madrassa in Kerala’s Kasargode. The man has been identified as Sameer, a local resident of Kasargode.

Following this, Kerala’s Bakal police have registered a case under Section 153 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Sameer. He was escorting a group of female students going to a Madrassa with an air gun in his hand to protect students from stray dogs.

In the video, the man could be seen walking in front of the students wielding the gun and saying that he would shoot any stray dog if it attacked them.

Speaking to PTI, Bakal Police said that the man was charged under IPC Section 153 A (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot).

According to PTI, Sameer pointed out that he was forced to carry the airgun as his own children and those of his neighbours stopped going to school owing to fear of stray dogs, which has been an issue in the area for some time.

Image: Republic World