Amid TRP Case, Uddhav Blocks CBI From Probing Cases In Maharashtra; Withdraws Consent

In a significant development on Wednesday, the Uddhav Thackeray led-Maharashtra government withdrew the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe cases in the state. This comes amid the CBI registering a case on Tuesday to probe the allegations of TRP manipulation against unknown individuals. While the FIR was originally registered at the Hazratganj Police station in Lucknow reportedly on the complaint of an advertising company promoter, the Uttar Pradesh government recommended the transfer of the case to the CBI.

The state government's move assumes significance as there was speculation that the CBI could expand its scope to the alleged TRP scam being probed by the Mumbai Police. While general consent is normally given by all states to facilitate the CBI conduct a seamless investigation into cases of corruption against central government employees in the concerned state, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have withdrawn it in the recent past. Essentially, the agency shall have to seek the Maharashtra government's permission to register any fresh case pertaining to the jurisdiction of the state from now onwards.

#BREAKING on #TargetArnabPlot | Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent.https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei — Republic (@republic) October 21, 2020

Read: CBI Questions 4 Accused Arrested In Hathras Case

Precedent in Sushant case

The precedent in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case shows that the state government cannot necessarily block the agency's probe under the pretext of jurisdiction. The 34-year-old actor's untimely death sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI, the agency formally registered an FIR. 6 persons including Rhea Chakraborty have been named as accused. However, the Maharashtra government refused to transfer the case to the CBI. After hearing exhaustive arguments from all sides, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Hrishikesh Roy directed the CBI to probe the case registered on the Chhichhore actor’s death and the surrounding circumstances. The bench concluded that the Bihar government was competent to give consent for the entrustment of the probe to the CBI.

Read: Rajasthan Govt Revokes General Consent To All CBI Investigations Amid BJP's Probe Demand