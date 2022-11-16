Amid Udaipur Track Blast Probe, Republic Finds Second Cache Of Gelatin Sticks 70 Km Away

In a significant development in the Udaipur railway track explosion case, Republic TV learnt that more gelatin sticks have been recovered from multiple locations in a forest in Udaipur. Notably, fuse wires, detonators, and gelatin sticks were used in the explosion that took place on a railway overbridge about 35 km from Udaipur.

On Wednesday, Republic TV crew on the ground found multiple stacks of gelatin sticks in various locations of the forest area and alerted authorities regarding the same.

186 kg of gelatin sticks recovered

As per sources, police recovered 186 kg of gelatin sticks in 8 different sacks from various locations in a forest in Udaipur. The gelatin sticks were discovered under the Bhabrana bridge in the Som river in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district of Aspur town. The spot is around 70 km from the explosion site, the railway track in Udaipur.

Sources revealed that villagers noticed sacks of gelatin sticks in the river on late Tuesday night. Later, police officials reached the spot and recovered bundles of gelatin sticks in sacks.

Rajasthan ATS and SOG begin probe into Udaipur train track blast

The Rajasthan police declared the Udaipur railway line blast as a terror incident. The anti-terrorist squad and special operations group of Rajasthan Police on Tuesday began its probe into the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track blast following directions from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

On Monday, in a late-night meeting with Home department officials, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed that the incident be investigated by the anti-terrorist squad (ATS) and the special operations group (SOG).

A team led by Additional Director General of Police (ATS-SOG) Ashok Rathore reached the spot and spoke to local police and intelligence officers. Rathore told reporters that the scope of the investigation was discussed on the spot and a detailed discussion would be held.

It is worth noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track from Asarva Railway Station on October 31 as all Udaipur-Asarva trains were being operated on this track.

The blast took place on the railway tracks of Asarva railway station in Udaipur during the intervening night of November 12 and 13. The incident reportedly took place in the Jawar-Mines police station area hours before the Asarwa-Udaipur express train was supposed to pass. However, the accident was averted after the local villagers spotted the damaged tracks and informed the railway authorities.