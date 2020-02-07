BJP Accuses AAP Of Misusing Bureaucracy To Extort Money For Election Campaign

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya on Thursday took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over the arrest of the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) just two days before the Delhi election. Malviya said that it was impossible that an OSD was extorting money under the watch of CM and Deputy CM. He also mentioned that the party born of the movement against corruption has now found themselves deep into corruption.

Speaking to the media over the arrest of OSD, Malviya said, "It is absolutely impossible that the OSD that has been in the Chief Minister's office in the last five years is indulging in blatant corruption without the knowledge of the political bosses. It is quite obvious that both Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia knew about it. This raises two important questions, one that the business community in Delhi has been at the receiving end of this extortion on the base of AAP and two, the party that came into existence by fighting corruption now finds itself completely embroiled in corruption. These are the two very important aspects."

READ | Amit Malviya, Meenakshi Lekhi Slam Cong Over NPR Row, Accuse Them Of Double Talk

Further talking about Manish Sisodia he said, "Manish Sisodia can say anything he wants to say. The fact is that his officer has been extorting money. With the elections at the corner in the state. It is seen that the AAP is using its bureaucracy to extort money to fund its election campaign. This must be questioned. This is not the first time Kejriwal and Sisodia have been questioned on the financial irregularities and corruption in their regime. They have also been accused of selling tickets in elections and therefore this is a very serious issue. The agency must investigate the matter and the truth must come out. The people of Delhi are watching whatever is happening from Shaheen Bagh to now corruption, this party has worried everything they have stood for."

READ | Amit Malviya Questions Congress Over Tarun Gogoi's Remark About NRC Being His Brainchild

Taking to the microblogging site, Sisodia said, "The party born of the movement against corruption will end on corruption."

No OSD in a Deputy CM’s office can accept bribes without the knowledge of his political boss...



There have been several allegations of corruption on Kejriwal and Sisodia in the past too...



भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ किये गए आंदोलन से जन्मी पार्टी, भ्रष्टाचार पर ख़त्म होगी।



Irony! pic.twitter.com/L6uMRQIgy2 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 7, 2020

READ | Manish Sisodia Breaks Silence On Arrest Of OSD, Says 'CBI Should Punish Him Severely'

OSD arrested by CBI

The CBI on Thursday arrested a Delhi government officer understood to be the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh, officials said. Gopal Krishna Madhav was arrested in a late-night operation for allegedly receiving a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh in a matter related to GST, they said.

Madhav was immediately taken to the CBI headquarters for questioning, the officials said. No involvement of Sisodia in the case has surfaced so far and the investigation is going on, sources said. Madhav was posted in the office of Sisodia in 2015, the officials said. The arrest comes two days before the crucial Delhi assembly election.

READ | 'BJP Trying To Malign Image Of AAP': Nawab Malik Questions Timing Of OSD Of DyCm's Arrest