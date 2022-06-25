Amit Shah Attacks Congress Over 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots; 'Nothing Was Done For Three Days'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, June 24, stressed on vote bank politics on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and questioned the Congress-led government on why nothing was done for three days despite many Sikhs killed in the riot. Speaking at an interview with ANI, HM Shah hailed the Supreme Court verdict which dismissed a plea challenging the clean chit given by an SIT to then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots case.

Questioning the Congress led government during the 1984 Sikh riots, Amit Shah said, "The Army headquarters is situated in Delhi and there are a lot of armymen in the city but despite that so many Sikhs were killed (during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots) but nothing was done for three days. How many SITs were constituted then? An SIT was constituted after our government came to power. How many were arrested?"

"There was no parliament session that day. Not a word was spoken about it", he added.

While lauding PM Modi's quick response to the riot situation, Amit Shah said, "The Gujarat government did not delay in anything. When the Gujarat Bandh was declared, we called the Army. The Army needed some time to reach. There was not even a day's delay by the Gujarat government and this was also appreciated by the court".

SC gives clean chit to PM Modi

On Friday, the apex court while rejecting an appeal by Zakia Jafri, wife of Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the violence, said that the appeal was “devoid of merits".

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, upholding the Special Investigation Team’s 2012 clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Gujarat riots case, said that Setalvad, co-petitioner in the case, exploited the emotions of Zakia Jafri

"All those involved in such abuse of process need to be in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with the law,” the judges said, adding that the appeal was filed under “dictation of someone".

On Friday, upholding the SIT clearance, the top court dismissed the petition filed by Zakia Jafri, saying that the plea was “to keep the pot boiling, obviously, for ulterior design.” The SIT had opposed the plea of Jafri saying there is a sinister plot behind the complaint to probe the “larger conspiracy” behind the 2002 Gujarat riots and the original complaint by Jafri was directed by social activist Setalvad, who had also challenged an October 2017 order of the Gujarat High Court refusing to reopen the closure report of the SIT.

(Image: ANI)