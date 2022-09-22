Amit Shah Chairs Key Meeting As Crackdown On PFI Continues; NIA Briefs HM On Raids

Amid the pan-India crackdown on the PFI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a key meeting at his official residence in the national capital on Thursday. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, NIA Director-General Dinkar Gupta and other officials were present at the meeting. As per sources, NIA officials briefed Shah about the raids taking place at present. Earlier, the PFI and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India released statements condemning the action taken by the central investigative agencies.

#BREAKING | Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a meeting with officials including NSA, Home Secy, DG NIA on raids by NIA on PFI; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/pzMIDs5TNi — Republic (@republic) September 22, 2022

Crackdown on PFI

In what is being touted as the 'largest ever investigation till date, the searches are taking place at the premises of those allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps and radicalising people to join proscribed organizations. The homes of national, state, and local leaders of PFI and the offices of the outfit are being raided. So far, 106 PFI members including its chairman OMA Salam have been arrested by the NIA, ED and police. Kerala (22) witnessed the maximum number of arrests, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka (20), Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (9) and Uttar Pradesh (8).

As per sources, as many as 300 NIA officers are involved in the raids at over 80 locations in 10 states across India. Formed in 2006, the PFI has come under the scanner for its alleged involvement in various anti-social and anti-national activities. Its political front- the SDPI came into existence in 2009 and has contested elections. In April 2021, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Centre is in the process of banning PFI. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs is yet to issue an official notification in this regard.

Sources revealed that both the ED as well as the NIA have submitted dossiers demanding a ban on PFI. The NIA dossier reportedly claimed that PFI is an offshoot of the Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) which was banned in 2001 after the 9/11 terror attack in the US. To back its case, the NIA highlighted that the same leaders have been a part of both organizations. Meanwhile, the ED revealed in its report that this outfit played a key role in mobilizing money for the anti-CAA protests.