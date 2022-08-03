Amit Shah Chairs Meeting With NIA, Delhi Police Ahead Of Independence Day Celebrations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting with National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Delhi Police in the Capital ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. the newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, NIA DG, Home Secretary and other top officials attended the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora arrived at Parliament to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. Tweeting about the same, the official Twitter Handle of the Commissioner of Police wrote, "Called on the Hon’ble Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah."

Notably, the Delhi Police Commissioner on Tuesday evening visited the Red Fort to inspect the security arrangements in view of Independence Day celebrations. Notably, India is celebrating its 75 years of independence this year. On Monday, Sanjay Arora chaired a meeting with senior police officers and took stock of the security situation in the national Capital ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Sanjay Arora meets Amit Shah

Sanjay Arora, a 1988-batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner on Monday after Rakesh Asthana retired on Sunday. Asthana's term ended on July 31, 2022.

Arora was welcomed by senior police officers with a guard of honour at the Delhi Police Headquarters in the New Delhi area. Hours after assuming the office as the Delhi Commissioner of Police, he tweeted, “Today, I took charge as CP, Delhi. The rich legacy of Delhi Police is marked by the highest citizen services and sacrifices for ensuring the National Capital’s safety and security."

"I am confident that together, we will carry forward this spirit and also set new benchmarks in policing,” he added.

Arora has earlier served as the Superintendent of Police of the Tamil Nadu Police Special Task Force, which was set up to hunt down forest brigand Veerappan and he was awarded the Chief Minister’s gallantry medal for his bravery. Before, taking the charge of Delhi's Commissioner of Police, Arora was serving as the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has informed that the Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) SL Thaosen has been given an additional charge of DG ITBP.