Lockdown: Amit Shah Lauds Delhi Police For Delivering 5 Million Food Packets To The Needy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded the Delhi police delivering over five million food packets to the poor and homeless amid the Coronavirus lockdown

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded the Delhi police delivering over five million food packets to the poor and homeless amid the Coronavirus lockdown. In its biggest humanitarian relief operation since its inception in 1948, the Delhi Police delivered five million food packets to the urban poor and homeless along with distributing 145 tonnes of dry ration to the needy families. Amit Shah hailed the Delhi Police for their operation saying that the organization was living up to its motto- Shanti Sewa Nyaya (Peace, Service, Justice).

Responding to Home Minister Amit Shah's praise, Delhi Commissioner of Police, S. N. Shrivastava thanked him for 'acknowledging and appreciating' the humanitarian work that was being carried out by the Delhi Police. He added that this would help boost the morale of the forces. 

