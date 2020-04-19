Lockdown: Amit Shah Lauds Delhi Police For Delivering 5 Million Food Packets To The Needy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded the Delhi police delivering over five million food packets to the poor and homeless amid the Coronavirus lockdown. In its biggest humanitarian relief operation since its inception in 1948, the Delhi Police delivered five million food packets to the urban poor and homeless along with distributing 145 tonnes of dry ration to the needy families. Amit Shah hailed the Delhi Police for their operation saying that the organization was living up to its motto- Shanti Sewa Nyaya (Peace, Service, Justice).

Read: Hope And 'khaki' Helped Me Defeat Coronavirus: Delhi Policeman

Read: 'Delhi Police Chief Approves Rs 1 L Grant For His Men Catching Corona-infection While Discharging Duty'

Delhi Police, an organization that lives up to its Motto- Shanti Sewa Nyaya.



Very proud of @DelhiPolice. Together we will win this battle. https://t.co/ZUY2Rxn9nz — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 19, 2020

Responding to Home Minister Amit Shah's praise, Delhi Commissioner of Police, S. N. Shrivastava thanked him for 'acknowledging and appreciating' the humanitarian work that was being carried out by the Delhi Police. He added that this would help boost the morale of the forces.

I thank our Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji for acknowledging and appreciating the humanitarian work done by Delhi Police and boosting the morale of the Force. Regards https://t.co/d3BQq01wx0 — CP Delhi (@CPDelhi) April 19, 2020

The biggest Humanitarian Relief Operations by Delhi Police since its inception in 1948:

👉🏾 Five million food packets delivered to the urban poor and homeless so far ! 👉🏾 145 tonnes of dry ration distributed to the needy families ! @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/ESPIhckDss — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) April 19, 2020

Read: Delhi Police Head Constable Tests Positive For COVID-19

Read: Delhi Police Celebrate 4-year-old's Birthday Amid Lockdown, Netizens Laud The Gesture